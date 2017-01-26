Scarlett Johansson Is Single Again

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac, have split after two years of marriage and one kid. Us Weekly says:

Johansson, 32, and the French journalist first went public with their relationship in November 2012…The private couple, who are parents of daughter Rose, 2, secretly tied the knot at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014.

There’s no official word on why they split, but this announcement did come less than a week after Scarlett gave a speech at the Women’s March on Washington. Unnamed sources reached out to me and said when she came back home Romain was saying stuff like “well actually that’s not” and “if I may play devil’s advocate for a second” and “not all men” and “maybe it’s because” and “please consider both sides” and “not all men” and “you know this really isn’t fair” and “slut whore bitch”. Stuff like that. You know, the usual.