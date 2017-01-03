Nicki Minaj Had An Ok New Year

I assume Nicki Minaj had a better NYE than Mariah Carey. I assume everyone did. Nicki Minaj performed at E11EVEN Miami on New Years. I’m only posting these because I drove from Atlanta to Raleigh and back yesterday, and when my phone died I had to listen to the radio. The radio really wants you to become invested in that Ariana Grande song about her going side to side. I hear it for the first time all the way through and I just realized its about Ariana suffering through dicktimization. It also sounds like Nicki wrote her part on the way to the studio.