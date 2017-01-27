Mischa Barton was under an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2009, and yesterday she got sent there again, because she was weirding her neighbors out.

Sources connected to Mischa tell us she was hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood and rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering … and Ziggy Stardust. At one point she fell backward off the fence and said, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!” She was only wearing a dress shirt and tie at the time. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a call for a jumper or possible overdose. Law enforcement sources tell us Mischa was voluntarily transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

Sounds like some bad drugs to me. And if Trump does that 20% tax on Mexican imports thing, they won’t get any better. Blaine and his girlfriend Peyton will be huffing gasoline by 2019. Buy maybe her mom is witch. I don’t even know what her mom looks like, so I don’t want to speculate.