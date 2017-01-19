The New ‘Logan’ Trailer Is Badass

The new trailer for Logan dropped today, and since I like Mike even though he’s a huge comic book nerd, he let us know that this movie is based on this instead of Old Man Logan. I don’t know what either of those two things are. Hopefully you do and it interests you. All I know is that this trailer is already a better movie that Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, and it has a little girl who is like a mini-Wolverine and she’s slashing throats and shit. I’m down.