In the first installment of “How Can I Make A New Year Post About Me?”, Lea Michele got naked on Instagram. She was dating a guy when he overdosed on heroin and one time she got dumped the day before Valentine’s Day. So it can’t be all that. Not even sure why she’d post this tbh.

Loving you so far 2017. A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:49pm PST