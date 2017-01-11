Kirsten Dunst Got Engaged To Todd

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons played a married couple on the kickass show, Fargo, so that method acting thing is going great. Also, Jesse Plemons will always be Todd to me. I don’t care what else he’s in.

We hear the pair got engaged over Golden Globes weekend. Dunst and Plemons were seen kissing at an Emmys after-party for their FX show in September, and they’ve been spotted out together in LA many times since.

This dude should change his name to Jesse P-melons before the wedding, amirite? Jesus. I’m so sorry. I just watched that Donald Trump press conference and I am living in a reality I don’t understand. Is it normal for somebody to talk about China when asked point blank about Russia? Anyway, here’s some boobs or whatever to help us cope.