Kendall Jenner Got Ass Ink

Kendall Jenner

 

Kendall Jenner is still successfully tricking people into believing she’s a model instead of a chick with a large social media following that brands can leverage if they let her play dress up. This time it’s with V Magazine. Apparently the gay dude there think tats on girls are the next big thing. Let’s hope. We’ve never really seen women with tattoos before. This guy is really pushing the envelope here.

 

 

 

#FBF the time Kendall Jenner did the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show:

 

