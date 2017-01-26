Kellyanne Conway Did A Standup Routine In The 90s

Kellyanne Conway looks like she died was brought back to life but something didn’t quite take and she became a soulless husk who rose with the ability to talk over people instead of answering point blank questions while on networks on everyday that she then complains about later. Anyway, she did a standup routine back in the 90s for some charity event and I think this video is just coming out because everyone there killed themselves and the kids of whoever recorded this found it buried in the backyard and that’s how The Bye Bye Man started.