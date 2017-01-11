Almost exactly year ago, the news broke that Joseph Fiennes was cast as Michael Jackson in the movie Urban Myths. Joseph Fiennes is white. Michael Jackson was black. Then when he made a lot of money, Michael Jackson was white. I think we all know what this means for the writers at Slate. I’m not sure which black actor they could have cast here without him doing white face. I assume Sky Arts didn’t want to be racist like that. Or did they? I don’t know. It’s still basically 2016, so everything can be racist if you scream it long enough on Twitter.