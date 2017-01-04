Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Wants To ‘Extend Her 15 Minutes Of Fame’

To recap, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp agreed to a $7M divorce settlement that Heard went to great pains to let everyone know she was donating to charity because “money played no role for me personally“. Then Heard had a meltdown when Depp gave the money directly to the charity instead of her. Then Heard released a statement saying she wasn’t a gold digger. Then immediately followed that up by submitting a Request for Order with the Los Angeles Superior Court ‘in hopes of imposing the settlement and expediting Johnny’s payment” even though both sides agreed the full amount would be paid over the course of 12 months. Now, you might want to sit down for this because it might be a shock hear: Amber Heard now wants more money.

Johnny filed legal docs saying a deal is a deal, and they already agreed on the $7 million settlement months ago. Amber recently filed legal docs asking for more, but Johnny says that ship has sailed. Johnny’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, says Amber’s move is “a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame” and “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.” Amber is also asking to reopen the $7 million settlement.

It’s 2017, so I feel comfortable asking this, but can somebody womansplain this to me? I guess I’m not understanding.