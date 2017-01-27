As millions of women marched around the world last weekend, Joanna Krupa is in the middle of a defamation lawsuit against Brandi Glanville because Glanville said her vagina stanks. Krupa now has to get a note from her gynecologist to say her vagina doesn’t stank. Classic 2017.

Joanna Krupa has been ordered by a Florida judge to hand over years of her personal gynecological records in her legal battle against Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville. Krupa is seeking $2 million in punitive damages over Glanville’s comments she made about the model’s ‘smelly’ lady parts and her alleged affair with Yolanda Foster’s ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid….On January 25, a hearing was held in Miami Court where the judge sided with Glanville and ordered Krupa to hand over both her gynecological records from 2000 to 2005, and her Real Housewives of Miami contract.

So to recap, Joanna Krupa has to provide medical proof that her pussy didn’t smell bad between the years of 2000 and 2005. I was going to type something else, but all I can think of is “lol”.





