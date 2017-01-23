Two days after Trump before President, Fox News fired Stacey Dash. Draw your own conclusions.

Stacey Dash’s sporadic career as a Fox News pundit is over, after the network declined to renew her contract. The sometime-actress and author, an early and vocal Trump supporter, made her Fox News debut in 2014, but hasn’t been seen on air since last September. A representative told The Hollywood Reporter that the decision not to renew was taken last fall.

When Stacey Dash shows up @BET headquarters looking for a job Monday morning: pic.twitter.com/nInko8L30P — #J20 (@Delo_Taylor) January 22, 2017

The Black president is gone and so is Stacey Dash’s job. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/MNre6ADU8b — April (@ReignOfApril) January 22, 2017

I’m one of those liberals who don’t celebrate people losing their jobs if they say something I don’t agree with, but Stacey Dash has said some terribly horrific shit on a network that makes money by saying terribly horrific shit. Not sure why they would fire unless….well, you know. I would say racism, but that might just be an alternative fact.