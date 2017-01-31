Emma Watson & Miles Teller Lost ‘La La Land’ Because They Were Crazy

If you haven’t heard of La La Land yet, it is a sorta kinda musical about great looking white people achieving their dreams and explaining jazz to black people. It stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and it has been nominated for like 14 Oscars. It’ll go down as the Shakespeare In Love of the Oscars in 15 years when people will be like, “That won over Moonlight? k.” Anway, it was supposed to star Emma Watson and Miles Teller, but they went batshit with their demands. Page Six says:

Emma Watson seems great to work with:

Watson was offered the lead female role, but she initially wouldn’t commit. Then she began making all these crazy demands, like rehearsals for the film must be done in London — for a film called ‘La La Land’! They jumped through hoops to make it work with her, but she just didn’t feel the film was right for her.

Miles Teller seems like he’d send this type of text:

One movie insider said, “Miles was offered $4 million to star in ‘La La Land,’ but he said he wanted $6 million…In 2015, Teller told GQ that his agent said director Damien Chazelle dropped him from the movie: “ ‘Damien . . . no longer thinks you’re creatively right for the project. He’s moving on without you.’ ” Teller then sent Chazelle a text saying, “What the f–k, bro?”

In conclusion:

“Now both Miles and Emma Watson are raising hell with their agents for not securing the roles for them — even though it was the actors’ fault for being too demanding.”

There’s no real way to confirm this, I guess, but let’s just pretend its true and you know want to share it with all your friends like, “haha oh man, check this out!” or “lol THIS” or “wtf wow”. Any of those would work for me. God bless.