Emily Ratajkowski Wins Boomerang

Secret project in NYC today coming to you March 2017 A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Hey, guys. Donald Trump is President today lol. Great job. I thought for sure my white cousin who hasn’t been able to find a job in two years would check his privilege, but here we are. He’s probably racist. Anyway, if you’re thinking about slitting your wrists today, watch this Instagram video Emily Ratajkowski posted first. She made it with that app Boomerang that the young people enjoy when they’re out volunteering in their communities and fighting against oppression whenever thy see it. Usually at brunch. Good stuff!

