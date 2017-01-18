I don’t know how Chelsea Handler makes her face looks so dry and moist at the same time, but that’s for another time. This time its about her interview in Vanity Fair where she blamed Trump’s win on the Kardashians. Sure.

Stop covering [Trump] so much. They were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale. We’re looking at a man that gets mad at Vanity Fair for reviewing his restaurant poorly. By the way, have you ever been to that restaurant? It’s the biggest piece of garbage you’ve ever walked into. That place looks like a Southwest airport lounge. It’s the worst.

My fellow liberal friends are still pretty confused as to why Trump won. Apparently everyone who voted for Trump is either a racist or hate women. The media they loved that told them that Hilary was going to win by every conceivable metric and laughed off a Trump win, is now fake news. Good times. For people who claim to not like labels, us liberals really like to remind everyone of a single defining characteristic before everyone’s name. Did you know that Hilary Clinton was a woman? Me either. I was just as shocked to learn as you that a woman could also be a horrifically bad candidate. Remember when we called George Bush was a racist? And John McCain? And Mitt Romney? And basically everyone else who disagreed with them. Take Trump’s immigration stance. It’s “dangerous rhetoric” or whatever, but he still needs to deport more than 3M people to beat Obama’s high score. That’ll be a while. And if you want to move to Canada, go to the border with just a dream and see how far that gets you (Hint: not far). Anyway, I’ve kinda went on tangent here and distracted you from the fact that the Kardashians are being blamed for something they had no control over. I always welcome that.

Not sure how Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were that influential in determining an election, but it was 2016 and the year of realizing stuff so maybe Kylie should have made Hillary realize she was a cyborg Cersei.