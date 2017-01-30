So, ET led me to believe that Charlotte McKinney wanted to get a breast reduction because she was bullied, but they just cut and pasted quotes from her Ocean Drive interview to come up with a headline that they’d know dudes and chicks would both click on. I guess it worked because I clicked on it. Damn you, fake news! She wants to get a reduction because they’re gigantic. Let me know when the protest is and I’ll be there.

Was being dyslexic and wanting to model and struggling in school hard as a teenager?

Obviously, I got more attention from the male side than from the female side. I didn’t have any girlfriends. A lot of my friends were guys, and I was called a slut by a lot of people. I was just growing these large breasts at such a young age, not really knowing what to do with them or how to wear them. So it was definitely awkward.

Were the girls calling you a slut?

Definitely. I also left school because of all of the bullying. Girls would yell at me and call me a slut. I would go to parties and get beer thrown on my head—there was so much bullying. It was just so awful, and that’s why now I kind of use my platform to promote anti-bullying. I try to use what I went through to be a voice for it, because it’s still happening and getting even worse now with social media.

Would you get a reduction at some point when you’re older?

I’ve been thinking about it. They’ve definitely gotten smaller from my diet and over time. So I can see myself getting a reduction or a lift in the future.