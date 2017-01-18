Bryce Dallas Howard Looks Different

I don’t know about you, but when I watched the first episode of Black Mirror season 3, I said, “goddamn Bryce Dallas Howard got thick as hell” and they kinda took me out of the story, because I kept thinking that and tuned out the part where the need for social media likes is slowly killing our souls or whatever the message was. She was pretty thick, right? Like, I wasn’t imagining that. And they had her jogging a lot which was weird. She showed up to the Gold premiere last night where she looked like she actually had been jogging since she filmed Black Mirror. Or maybe it just looks that way since she’s wearing a black dress. This could be what Matthew McConaughey is commenting on here.