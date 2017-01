I woke up and saw Betty White trending on Twitter and immediately┬áprepared myself to sink into a deep depression and a Golden Girls marathon, but turns out its just her birthday. She’s 95 today. And the only Golden Girl left. It was a little hit or miss there in 2016. Turning 95 on this Earth is its own accomplishment, so happy birthday. I would say here’s to 95 more, but when Amber Heard takes all of Elon Musk’s money, that technology might not be available for a while.