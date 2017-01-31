Ben Affleck Won’t Direct ‘The Batman’ Now

Ben Affleck, seen here looking at the reviews and box office for Live By Night, has decided (probably forced) to step down as director of the stand alone Batman film, because he was having a pretty great run as a director then he was in Batman v Superman and that movie killed the soul of everyone involved like it was The Bye Bye Man. This should come as good news to Marvel fans. Here’s Affleck’s plan now:

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck said in a statement. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Affleck didn’t seem to have a problem directing shit he’s starred in before, so either the script is as horrible as people say and he wants no part of taking the full blame for this garbage, or the studio freaked over Live By Night and plans to clone Zack Snyder instead of paying an actual director to do this. Either way, I have more confidence in Trump blending his makeup than I do in DC/Warner Bros. making a decent superhero movie.