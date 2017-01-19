Bella Thorne has legit dated like four people this month, but two of her exes, Tyler Posey and Gregg Sulkin, have their dicks on the Internet in something called The Wolfening. I don’t know her, but she looks like she asks for a lot of dick pics. In her defense, I guess she’s trying to help?

Haha I’m telling you this isn’t greggs dick https://t.co/hPpydgmkS9 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 18, 2017

Not sure how ole Gregg feels about this, but at least the nation knows Bella Thorne can recognize his dick just from a photo. He seems to have left a good impression. Worse things have happened to people.