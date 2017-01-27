Bella Thorne Is Pierced

You’d think I’d be following Bella Thorne on Snapchat by now, but I don’t so maybe I should get on that. But reader/twitter follower @WLR1984 does and he sent this to me. That makes him cool to me, not sure how cool he is in real life. I guess the point of this is that Bella Thorne’s nipple is pierced, because that’s what chicks do when they want you to know they like butt stuff. It’s like that safety pin thing, but for their butt. You can see the full image here.

Remember when she did that Alvin and The Chipmunks movie? It was a simpler time.