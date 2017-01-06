Bella Thorne Is Having A Nice Vacation In A Bikini & Links

When blue is life When it looks like you are jumping into a pool of your hair dye I’m blue DA BA DE DA BA DI DA BA DE DA BA DI DA BA DE DA BA DI DA BA DE DA BA DI DA BA DE DA BA DI DA BA DE DA BA DI I’m blue if i were green i would die Hmmmmm couldn’t decide #blue #yungsmurf

A video posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

 

Fergie in a bikini ftw  [  DrunkenStepfather   ]

Sophia Stallone on the red carpet  (NSFW site )  [  Taxi Driver Movie  ]

This is Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s code for sex   [  Dlisted  ]

Good lord, Irina Shayk  [  Hollywood Tuna  ]

Samantha Gradoville topless for Transmission (NSFW )  [  The Nip Slip   ]

Newly single Melissa Benoist filming Supergirl in Vancouver  [  Moe Jackson   ]

Carrie Fisher dying screwed Star Wars IX pretty damn bad   [  The Superficial   ]

A JonBenet Ramsey documentary is coming to Netflix  [ Cele|bitchy  ]

Growing legal weed > Internet boom  [  COED   ]

10 Disturbing Reddit threads you wish didn’t exist  [  Mandatory  ]

#fbf to the time Bella Thorne did Galore  [  IDLY  ]

 

Little nurse shark loves young smurf #vacation #lastday #funforever

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

What should our girl group be called? #girlgang #nye #newyearsday

A video posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Island rockstars @dani_thorne #newyear

A video posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Related Posts:

Tags: ,