Ashley Graham Got Topless On Instagram

Thank you @fsseychelles for your outdoor showers, beautiful hospitality, delicious steaks and flying foxes! Shot by my exclusive shower partner @mrjustinervin A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:49am PST

I wouldn’t go so far as to say I missed this pic of Ashley Graham topless yesterday, more like I saw it and was like “meh” then looked up the 2017 NFL Mock Draft. I kinda expected to see her on there as well. Run defense is a big problem in the league. So here it is today. Are you happy now? Is this what you wanted? Here’s her nipples too if that’ll make you shut up. Jesus. Look, why don’t you just stop talking. This conversation is pointless, and quite frankly I don’t appreciate your tone.