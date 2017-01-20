Anne Hathaway Is A Drunk Monster In ‘Colossal’
So basically Timecrimes is one of my favorite movies, and the dude who did that now dropped the first trailer for his new movie, Colossal. Let this sink in:
The film stars Anne Hathaway as Gloria, a woman whose life is falling to pieces thanks to a series of poor life choices and a bit too much boozing. When she loses her job and gets kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, Gloria has to relocate to her hometown, where she reunites with a childhood friend (Jason Sudeikis) and finds herself slipping back into her destructive patterns in no time. At the same time, a giant Kaiju starts popping up in Soeul, South Korea; destroying everything in its path, and Gloria starts to realize that she shares a psychic connection with the monster and her reckless behavior threatens to destroy more than just her relationships.
I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a pretty good time and an idea so original that its destined to make $45 at the box office. Also, Anne Hathaway has like 98 teeth and freakishly long arms, so this seems like pretty solid casting.