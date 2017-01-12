Amy Adams Got A Star & Links

Joe Jonas stole his brother’s marketing gimmick [ Dlisted ]

Ariel Winter is see through (NSFW site) [ Taxi Driver Movie ]

Madonna in lingerie for Harper’s Bazaar is terrifying [ DrunkenStepfather ]

Miley Cyrus naked in Plastik (NSFW ) [ The Nip Slip ]

Meet Morgan Lux [ Hollywood Tuna ]

The dress is no match for Hilary Duff‘s ass [ Moe Jackson ]

Megyn Kelly‘s butt got me like [ The Superficial ]

A dude murdered his friends because they made fun of him for buying fake drugs [ COED ]

Steve Harvey is having a bad week [ Cele|bitchy ]

Well damn, Jessica Biel [ Popoholic ]

#tbt When Amy Adams‘ boobs really wanted you to see Arrival [ IDLY ]