The 2017 Oscar nominations are in, and La La Land got 14. That might be the most 2016 thing ever. Or maybe I just didn’t understand it. I’m only 25% white, and I checked La La Land’s website and it said you have to be at least 95% to get it. That could be it. But you can see the full list on nominees below.

Motion Picture: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight

Directing: “Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve; “Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson; “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle; “Manchester By The Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan; “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins.

Actress: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land;” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

Adapted Screenplay: “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Moonlight.”

Original Screenplay: “Hell Or High Water,” “La La Land,” “The Lobster,” “Manchester By The Sea,” “20th Century Women.”

Animated Feature: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”My Life as a Zucchini,” ”The Red Turtle,” ”Zootopia.”

Animated Short Film: “Blind Vaysha,” “Borrowed Time,” “Pear Cider and Cigarettes,” “Pearl,” Piper.”

Documentary Feature: “Fire at Sea,” ”I Am Not Your Negro,” ”Life, Animated,” ”O.J.: Made in America,” ”13th.”

Original Song: “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,” ”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,” ”City of Stars” from “La La Land,” ”The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,” ”How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.”

Original Score: “Jackie,” “La La Land,” “Lion,” “Moonlight,” “Passengers.”

Foreign Language Film: “Land of Mine,” Denmark; “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden; “The Salesman,” Iran; “Tanna,” Australia; “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.