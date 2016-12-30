Taylor Swift Escapee, Connor Kennedy, Got Arrested For Aspen Bar Fight

I really can’t think of anything more rich and white than “disorderly conduct at an Aspen bar”, so it makes sense that Connor Kennedy would get arrested for that. Here’s what happened or whatever.

Authorities tell us the 22-year-old was arrested on local charges of disorderly conduct related to a fight. “At about 1:40 a.m. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows…for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises,” Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a press release. “While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.'” Witnesses told officers that they saw “Kennedy throwing approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party. Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct and was issued a court summons for Feb. 22, 2017, at 9 a.m. He was released without bond.” Kennedy apologized to the officer after he was arrested, the report states (according to local reports). “Kennedy then said, ‘He called my friend the f-word.'” A municipal charge of disorderly conduct carries a possible penalty of up to a year in jail and up to $2,650 fine.

The “f-word”? We must get to the bottom of this. Freemason? Fajita? Or was it fag? It was probably be fag. It seems Connor is prone to violent outbreaks due to some deep psychological issues. I wonder if it has anything to do with a grown woman buying a house across the street from you when you’re a junior in high school after you dated her for three months. Somebody should look into that.

