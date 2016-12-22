Johnny Depp Wants Amber Heard To Pay Down $100K Of His Legal Fees

You thought we were all done with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard drama, huh? Please remember we are living in 2016. Allow nothing to surprise you. Especially a violent, chemical dependent human scarf and his insane, asshole ex-wife.

Just a few days before Christmas, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s legal team has filed new court documents requesting the actress pay monetary sanctions. In documents obtained by E! News, Johnny’s team alleges that Amber “continues to needlessly litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame.” In the event that Amber fails to contribute $100,000 to Johnny’s attorney’s fees and costs as sanctions, Johnny asks that he be allowed to deduct the same from his next equalization payment.

Man, I wonder why he feels the need to do this. Oh, this is why.

Just last week, however, Amber’s legal team filed a Request for Order with the Los Angeles Superior Court in hopes of imposing the settlement and expediting Johnny’s payment.

As you recall, when they reached the settlement in August, both sides agreed that the full amount would be paid over the course of 12 months. It’s barely been 4. I’m sure the ACLA and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles could use $7M, but I’m also sure they’ll be able to use it in August of 2017 as well. Pretty sure they’ll be children in hospital in 2017. In the meantime, Depp’s legal team went Faith Spotted Eagle* on Amber’s ass last week (* = savage).

In this week’s latest court documents, however, Johnny’s team argues that Amber is pursuing “public litigation” even after signing a judgment. “(1)Amber wants to maintain the media’s attention and thereby preserve her own fleeting relevance, and (2) Amber wants to secure a more favorable deal than she previously negotiated,” the documents stated.

Well damn, legal team. But this is what Amber Heard said last week:

Last week, however, a declaration written by Amber addressed the issues of confidentiality. “He also claimed that I violated the confidentiality provisions of the [Deal Point Memorandum] by announcing that I was donating my settlement to charities,” she wrote. “In fact, I made those donations in good faith and I was responding to the leaks by Johnny’s agents bragging that I had settled for substantially less than a reported, earlier offered sum and attempting to label me a gold digger.”

Like, I understand Depp abused Heard in some way. We all understand that. But you know what makes people label a gold digger? When Depp donated directly to the charity instead of handing her a check causing her to have a public meltdown. Do you want the charity to get the money or not? If not, just say so. Do I want to eat this last cinnamon roll or not? Yes, yes I do.