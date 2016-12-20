Joan Smalls Is Today’s Boring 2016 LOVE Advent Calendar

I know there’s two 2016 LOVE Advent Calendar posts back to back, but I really need to get this one out of the way, because goddamn its boring. I had to Google Joan Smalls, and the second line of her Wikipedia says, “In 2013, she ranked at #8 on Forbes magazine’s “World’s Highest-Paid Models” list.” That’s what she chose to lead with. I guess that’s something to be proud of. Anyway, this video is just her with a glowing thing around her neck. That’s it. Let’s not to try to find some deeper meaning.