Debbie Reynolds (1932 – 2016)

Debbie Reynolds died one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher. We don’t need an autopsy to figure this one out. Christ, 2016. Who hurt you?

Debbie Reynolds — who rose to stardom in “Singin’ in the Rain” and quickly became a staple among Hollywood royalty — died Wednesday as a result of a stroke, TMZ has learned … just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away … this according to her son Todd. Debbie was rushed to a hospital shortly after 1 PM when someone at the Beverly Hills home of her son, Todd, called 911 to report a possible stroke. We’re told Debbie and Todd were making funeral plans for Carrie, who died Tuesday of cardiac arrest.

Fuck. Just fuck. That’s all I can really say here. ISIS has to be jealous of 2016 at this point.