Carrie Fisher Wrapped On Star Wars VIII

Bad news: Carrie Fisher is dead. Good news: She already filmed all her scenes for Star Wars VIII.

Multiple sources are confirming that Fisher’s work on Star Wars: Episode VIII, scheduled for release in December 2017, was complete. However, how her death will affect the subsequent films is still up in the air. Rumor has it, she was scheduled to appear in 2019’s Episode IX, but that’s difficult to verify until the eighth film is released.

I’m not going to alcoholism and rampant cocaine use-shame Carrie Fisher, she lived her life they way she wanted to and didn’t give a fuck if you approved or not. Gotta respect that. There was a brief second when I thought she might pull through because reports said she was stable, but my trauma surgeon uncle finished off the last of the pumpkin pie and said, “anybody on a ventilator isn’t ‘stable’. They’re brain dead. Her family is probably making arrangements. They’ll announce in a day or two.” So there was that. Either way, we’ll still get to see her in another movie and she’s always be MOTHERFUCKIN PRINCESS LEIA, the baddest bitch in the that galaxy that’s far, far away from us.