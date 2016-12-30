Here’s A Cut Carrie Fisher Scene In ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

2016 doesn’t allow you to properly mourn or fully monetize the SEO of a beloved celebrity’s death since beloved celebrities have been snatched like wigs on Bravo show all year. Prince made it kinda easy for us though. Shout out to Prince. And all the David Bowie stories where he told lesser beings to fuck off helped. But Carrie Fisher died after she dropped some shit then her mom died a day later and instead of posting about the force and stuff, people had to pretend like they own Singing In The Rain. 2016 just moves way too fast to form a great content strategy. Hopefully 2017 will be more considerate of my feelings. That being said, some dude posted a Carrie Fisher deleted scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and I get the feeling this was ad libbed.