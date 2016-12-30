Ashley Greene Got Engaged
Ashley Greene is super hot, but if you tilt your head and squint your eyes she looks like Michael Jackson. She also possibly smokes crack. Paul Khoury accepts her flaws. Awww.
“Twilight” star Ashley Greene is engaged to Australian TV personality Paul Khoury. She posted a video of the romantic proposal during a holiday trip to New Zealand earlier in the month. In front of a waterfall, Khoury got down on one knee and popped the question, to which Greene replied a tearful yes.
I hope this Instagram video counts towards John Legend’s stream totals.
The ring looks like it cursed her hand. Maybe return it and get a new one.
I’m SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend but the ring doesn’t hurt either. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen
A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on