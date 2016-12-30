Ashley Greene Got EngagedBy toddDecember 30, 2016
Ashley Greene Got Engaged

 

Ashley Greene is super hot, but if you tilt your head and squint your eyes she looks like Michael Jackson. She also possibly smokes crack. Paul Khoury accepts her flaws. Awww.

“Twilight” star Ashley Greene is engaged to Australian TV personality Paul Khoury. She posted a video of the romantic proposal during a holiday trip to New Zealand earlier in the month. In front of a waterfall, Khoury got down on one knee and popped the question, to which Greene replied a tearful yes.

I hope this Instagram video counts towards John Legend’s stream totals.

 

 

The ring looks like it cursed her hand. Maybe return it and get a new one.

 

 

  Ashley Greene is super hot, but if you tilt your head and squint your eyes she looks like Michael Jackson. She also possibly smokes crack. Paul Khoury accepts her…

Related Posts:

Tags:
Taylor Swift Escapee, Connor Kennedy, Got Arrested For Aspen Bar FightBy toddDecember 30, 2016
Taylor Swift Escapee, Connor Kennedy, Got Arrested For Aspen Bar Fight

 

I really can’t think of anything more rich and white than “disorderly conduct at an Aspen bar”, so it makes sense that Connor Kennedy would get arrested for that. Here’s what happened or whatever.

Authorities tell us the 22-year-old was arrested on local charges of disorderly conduct related to a fight. “At about 1:40 a.m. Aspen PD officers were dispatched to Bootsy Bellows…for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises,” Aspen Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a press release. “While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.'”  Witnesses told officers that they saw “Kennedy throwing approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party. Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct and was issued a court summons for Feb. 22, 2017, at 9 a.m. He was released without bond.” Kennedy apologized to the officer after he was arrested, the report states (according to local reports). “Kennedy then said, ‘He called my friend the f-word.'” A municipal charge of disorderly conduct carries a possible penalty of up to a year in jail and up to $2,650 fine.

The “f-word”? We must get to the bottom of this. Freemason? Fajita? Or was it fag? It was probably be fag. It seems Connor is prone to violent outbreaks due to some deep psychological issues. I wonder if it has anything to do with a grown woman buying a house across the street from you when you’re a junior in high school after you dated her for three months. Somebody should look into that.

 

#FBF

 

  I really can’t think of anything more rich and white than “disorderly conduct at an Aspen bar”, so it makes sense that Connor Kennedy would get arrested for that….

Related Posts:

Tags: ,
Here’s A Cut Carrie Fisher Scene In ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’By toddDecember 30, 2016
Here’s A Cut Carrie Fisher Scene In ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

 

2016 doesn’t allow you to properly mourn or fully monetize the SEO of a beloved celebrity’s death since beloved celebrities have been snatched like wigs on Bravo show all year. Prince made it kinda easy for us though. Shout out to Prince. And all the David Bowie stories where he told lesser beings to fuck off helped. But Carrie Fisher died after she dropped some shit then her mom died a day later and instead of posting about the force and stuff, people had to pretend like they own Singing In The Rain. 2016 just moves way too fast to form a great content strategy. Hopefully 2017 will be more considerate of my feelings. That being said, some dude posted a Carrie Fisher deleted scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and I get the feeling this was ad libbed.

 

  2016 doesn’t allow you to properly mourn or fully monetize the SEO of a beloved celebrity’s death since beloved celebrities have been snatched like wigs on Bravo show all…

Related Posts:

Tags:
Bella Thorne Has Blue Hair & LinksBy toddDecember 30, 2016

Chop chop #newlook #blue #coloredhair

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

 

 

More Bella Thorne with the blue hair/corset thing   (NSFW site)  [  The Nip Slip   ]

Nicola Peltz in a bikini  [  DrunkenStepfather   ]

Bambi Northwood Blyth topless on the beach  (NSFW )  [  Taxi Driver Movie  ]

A moment with Lily Aldridge  [  Hollywood Tuna  ]

Jessica Alba remains Queen MILF in every state   [  Moe Jackson   ]

Charlie Sheen wants Donald Trump to die   [  The Superficial   ]

Burke Ramsey is suing CBS for all the money   [  Dlisted  ]

Madison Beer in a bikini  [  Popoholic   ]

Kanye West went to the movies alone  [ Celebslam  ]

Charlize Theron makes bad dating decisions  [  The Blemish  ]

Supergirl Melissa Benoist is single now. Here’s some pics of what’s available  [ Crave Girls ]

10 people we don’t want to hear from in 2017  [  Mandatory  ]

Chop chop #newlook #blue #coloredhair A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:45pm PST     More Bella Thorne with the blue hair/corset thing   (NSFW…

Related Posts:

Tags: ,
Yeah So, Kylie Jenner Definitely Got Breast Implants. These Are Huge.By toddDecember 29, 2016
Yeah So, Kylie Jenner Definitely Got Breast Implants. These Are Huge.

 

If this didn’t make you realize Kylie Jenner got breast implants (she also got ass implants), I hope this video will. I don’t know what it’s for, but I think the main goal of this video is for people to watch it and say, “wow, Kylie Jenner has huge boobs now. I’m glad they made a video about this.”

 

  If this didn’t make you realize Kylie Jenner got breast implants (she also got ass implants), I hope this video will. I don’t know what it’s for, but I…

Related Posts:

Tags:
Debbie Reynolds (1932 – 2016)By toddDecember 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds (1932 – 2016)

 

Debbie Reynolds died one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher. We don’t need an autopsy to figure this one out. Christ, 2016. Who hurt you?

Debbie Reynolds — who rose to stardom in “Singin’ in the Rain” and quickly became a staple among Hollywood royalty — died Wednesday as a result of a stroke, TMZ has learned … just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away … this according to her son Todd. Debbie was rushed to a hospital shortly after 1 PM when someone at the Beverly Hills home of her son, Todd, called 911 to report a possible stroke. We’re told Debbie and Todd were making funeral plans for Carrie, who died Tuesday of cardiac arrest.

Fuck. Just fuck. That’s all I can really say here. ISIS has to be jealous of 2016 at this point.

 

 

  Debbie Reynolds died one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher. We don’t need an autopsy to figure this one out. Christ, 2016. Who hurt you? Debbie Reynolds — who rose…
Tags:
Ashley Graham Was Jessica Rabbit For The 2016 LOVE Advent CalendarBy toddDecember 28, 2016
Ashley Graham Was Jessica Rabbit For The 2016 LOVE Advent Calendar

 

Ok, let’s get caught up on the 2016 LOVE Advent Calendar. We got Kendall Jenner again for some reason, Elsa Hosk, Cami Morrone, and Ashley Graham as Jessica Rabbit in a remake of Who Ate Roger Rabbit?, sorry, I meant Who Framed Roger Rabbit? We could probably say either or.

(more…)

  Ok, let’s get caught up on the 2016 LOVE Advent Calendar. We got Kendall Jenner again for some reason, Elsa Hosk, Cami Morrone, and Ashley Graham as Jessica Rabbit…

Related Posts:

Tags: ,
Carrie Fisher Wrapped On Star Wars VIIIBy toddDecember 28, 2016
Carrie Fisher Wrapped On Star Wars VIII

 

Bad news: Carrie Fisher is dead. Good news: She already filmed all her scenes for Star Wars VIII.

Multiple sources are confirming that Fisher’s work on Star Wars: Episode VIII, scheduled for release in December 2017, was complete. However, how her death will affect the subsequent films is still up in the air. Rumor has it, she was scheduled to appear in 2019’s Episode IX, but that’s difficult to verify until the eighth film is released.

I’m not going to alcoholism and rampant cocaine use-shame Carrie Fisher, she lived her life they way she wanted to and didn’t give a fuck if you approved or not. Gotta respect that. There was a brief second when I thought she might pull through because reports said she was stable, but my trauma surgeon uncle finished off the last of the pumpkin pie and said, “anybody on a ventilator isn’t ‘stable’. They’re brain dead. Her family is probably making arrangements. They’ll announce in a day or two.” So there was that. Either way, we’ll still get to see her in another movie and she’s always be MOTHERFUCKIN PRINCESS LEIA, the baddest bitch in the that galaxy that’s far, far away from us.

 

  Bad news: Carrie Fisher is dead. Good news: She already filmed all her scenes for Star Wars VIII. Multiple sources are confirming that Fisher’s work on Star Wars: Episode…

Related Posts:

Tags:
Kylie Jenner Got A Bigger But & LinksBy toddDecember 28, 2016

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans Get them at FashionNova.com #ad

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

 

Chanel West taking a boob selfie  (NSFW )  [  Taxi Driver Movie  ]

“BRING GEORGE MICHAEL TO ME” – 2016   [  Dlisted  ]

Charlotte McKinney in a wet t-shirt   [  The Superficial   ]
(more…)

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans Get them at FashionNova.com #ad A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST     Chanel West taking a boob…

Related Posts:

Tags: ,
Happy Holidays Dump 12.25.2016By toddDecember 25, 2016

#fbf #mexico #travel

A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

 

Happy Holidays. Merry Christmas. Happy whatever the hell you’re into. The shitter’s full. I’ll see you fine people on Tuesday. In the meantime, here’s the Merry Happy Christmas Holidays edition of the Weekend Dump. This is my gift to you. There’s lots of asses and people spreading cheer and such. Enjoy at your leisure.

 

Also, the good people who own this site you know and love recently bought a new site, so for my Christmas gift, you can go check them out here. It would mean a lot to me. Yes, it would. Don’t be an asshole today on the day of Jesus’ birth. I just saw a picture of him on Facebook, and I really need to know his skin care routine.

 

 

#fbf #mexico #travel A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:57pm PST   Happy Holidays. Merry Christmas. Happy whatever the hell you’re into. The shitter’s…
Tags:
PREVIOUS POSTS