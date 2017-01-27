Liberals love horrible celebrities like conservatives love horrible cops, so after Madonna gave a “fiery” speech at the Women’s March on Washington where she said she was going to blow up the White House, news broke that she was going adopt two kids from Malawi. Possibly to carry out that plot. Who knows. Apparently neither of things are gonna happen.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home,” she tells Us Weekly in a statement. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

However, a spokesman for the Malawian government pulled receipts.

…the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Lucy Bandazi, has confirmed all the required paperwork has been filed and the singer is waiting for a decision. She told the publication: “Madonna has lodged an application with the High Court to adopt two girls. They are aged four years old. “All the necessary paperwork is before the High Court and they will make the ultimate decision if the adoption can go ahead.” The superstar was spotted by reporters at a court in the Malawian capital Lilongwe after flying into the country yesterday, where she denied the claims.

Nothing is really true or false anymore, just “fake” if you don’t agree with it, so that’s why I really don’t believe my AT&T bill is late. Where’s the proof? I know it says in that letter and when I go online, but how can I trust that? Seems fake. I’d also check Madonna’s luggage for any kids before she leave, Malawian government. You know how that bitch is.