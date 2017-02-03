Listen To John Legend And Ariana Grande Do The New ‘Beauty And The Beast’By toddFebruary 03, 2017
John Legend and Ariana Grande covered the theme song for the new live(?)-action Beauty And The Beast, and here’s what it sounds like. Comparing anybody to Celine Dion isn’t really fair to anybody or Celine Dion, but I appreciate the fact that Ariana Grande can’t help but sound like she’s DTF the beast at any time. And when John Legend starts singing you can’t help but want to go make a sign march for freedom. Combine those two and I feel it truly encapsulates the plot of the movie if it was gendered swapped.

 

 

I’ve included the 1992 original if you wanted to leave a comment saying this “ruined your childhood” when we all know it was your father’s alcoholism.

 

 

Mariah Carey Went To The Gym In FishnetsBy toddFebruary 03, 2017
Mariah Carey Went To The Gym In Fishnets

 

You probably could have already assumed that Mariah Carey would be the type of chick who goes to the gym just to take pics for the gram then leave, but she’s also the type of chick who goes to the gym in fishnets just to take pics for the gram then leave. Even Rihanna can respect this.
Hilary Duff Has Leg PositivityBy toddFebruary 03, 2017

 

Hilary Duff has great legs, so you’re probably wondering why “didn’t always love them”. I guess she didn’t because she outweighs most of the women in LA by like 40 pounds. That’s mostly legs and ass weight. I applaud her for preaching leg positivity, but it is 2017, and I don’t think as a white woman that she understands intersectional leg issues or the all marginalized legless women out there without a Instagram or whatever Twitter and Tumblr will eventually say about this picture. I would list more, but it will all be covered in the think piece written by the POC without legs.

 

A Moment With Sara UnderwoodBy toddFebruary 02, 2017

Green freaking sand!!! What? That’s by @stevebitanga

A photo posted by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

 

I honestly have no idea what Sara Underwood does for money at this point. If her Instagram over the last two years tells us anything, its that she gets money by almost getting naked in national parks. I was unaware that was a career path. Whatever. Have you seen fucking ass? Good lawd. I want to invite her over cook her some grits because I’ll already have the jelly out. 

 

Beyonce Broke Selena Gomez’s Most-Liked Instagram Pic Record In 8 HoursBy toddFebruary 02, 2017
Beyonce Broke Selena Gomez’s Most-Liked Instagram Pic Record In 8 Hours

 

If you didn’t know Beyonce is pregnant with twins , you probably could have figured it out if you walked outside yesterday and heard a million voices cry out, “YASSSSSSS”, then fell silent. Anyway, her Instagram pregnancy announcement is now the most-liked pic in the history of Instagram with 8M and counting.  Hillary Clinton should ask if she can add that total to Wisconsin. The Selena Gomez photo below is what she beat out. I prefer the Selena Gomez pic myself, because she’s demonstrating how not to get pregnant.

 

when your lyrics are on the bottle #ad

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

 

Here’s Margot Robbie Ice Skating In That Tonya Harding MovieBy toddFebruary 02, 2017
Here’s Margot Robbie Ice Skating In That Tonya Harding Movie

 

They really missed an opportunity to cast Amy Schumer as Tonya Harding, because they could have saved a bunch of money on Margot Robbie’s fat suit and the make up that’s supposed to make Margot Robbie ugly. Why go through all that? Oh, I forgot Amy Schumer is playing Barbie because we’re truly living in the upside down and the last days as the Bible foretold.  But if you want to see Margot Robbie in a fat suit and ugly makeup recreating Tonya Harding’s 1992 Olympic short program, click below for all your dreams to come true.

Beyonce Is Pregnant With TwinsBy toddFebruary 01, 2017
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

 

I don’t know why Beyonce wanted to announce she was pregnant with twins in a picture that looks like she’s having a funeral for the twins, but Beyonce announced today that she’s pregnant with twins on the first day of Black History Month. This might be the best start to Black History Month that white girls have had in a while.

 

Evan Rachel Wood Is Engaged To A Married Dude In Her BandBy toddFebruary 01, 2017
Evan Rachel Wood Is Engaged To A Married Dude In Her Band

 

Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to Zach Villa. He’s the dude in the banner pic. He looks like he knows what this post is about.

Dolores is getting hitched! Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to her bandmate Zach Villa, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. Wood, who is now Nashville-based, and Villa met in 2015 when they performed together at a cabaret with a John Hughes (Sixteen Candles, Breakfast Club) theme. They launched the musical duo group Rebel and a Basketcase that same year.

Page Six unfortunately had to Twitter egg all over Us Weekly‘s excitement.

Villa is still married to actress and audio-book narrator Amy Landon. Landon was his bandmate in a group called Cylvia. But another source explains, telling us, “Zach has been separated from his ex for quite some time.”

Ah ok, he’s been separated for “quite some time”, so I guess that’s cool or whatever. Anyway, this is one of their music videos. They’re super into the 80s and justifying being engaged when one of them is still married. Congrats to the happy couple.

 

 

 

Johnny Depp Spends $2M A Month, $30K On Just WineBy toddFebruary 01, 2017
Johnny Depp Spends $2M A Month, $30K On Just Wine

 

Now that Johnny Depp’s divorce is final, he has other people trying to take his money, but unfortunately for them, he’ll probably blow it all by this time next month on dumb shit. Depp sued The Management Group last month for breach of contact and misconduct, now they’re pulling all the receipts.

Joel and Robert Mandel claim they and their company did everything within their power to handle Depp’s finances responsibly and repeatedly warned him that he was overspending, according to a cross-complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.  Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.” Among the examples of excess listed by TMG is $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump.

I’m not gonna sit here and spend somebody else’s money, but “The Management Group” sounds just generic enough to be a money-laundering scheme. I don’t understand how you could spend $30K a month on wine, I spend like $20 on red wine and it makes me want to impregnate the world. Not a good look!

Taylor Swift Is Coming For Conor Kennedy Again Because His Mugshot Was ‘Hot’By toddFebruary 01, 2017
Taylor Swift Is Coming For Conor Kennedy Again Because His Mugshot Was ‘Hot’

 

Taylor Swift and Conor Kennedy broke up in 2012 just in time for her new album and his trigonometry test, but all that’s changed now, because Conor got arrested in Aspen and apparently his mugshot got her wet. I was unaware that she was capable. Let Radar Online let the moisture in below.
