If Warner Bros. and DC spent as much time on developing a script as they did on advertising and reshoots and trying to explain their movies after the fact, they might make good movies that also make a lot of money. But for now, they’re just pretty much content with putting out garbage and making money. They’re basically McDonald’s and Starbucks. But I get it, DC movies are “dark and edgy” and I just don’t understand them. Ok, bro. And since they’re so dark and edgy, The Justice League dropped a new cast pic in the latest issue of USA Today. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s a publication known for being dark and edgy. You probably wouldn’t understand it. You can see the hi-res pic here if you want. Brace yourself, it’s pretty dark and edgy.