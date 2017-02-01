Evan Rachel Wood Is Engaged To A Married Dude In Her BandBy toddFebruary 01, 2017
Evan Rachel Wood Is Engaged To A Married Dude In Her Band

 

Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to Zach Villa. He’s the dude in the banner pic. He looks like he knows what this post is about.

Dolores is getting hitched! Evan Rachel Wood is engaged to her bandmate Zach Villa, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. Wood, who is now Nashville-based, and Villa met in 2015 when they performed together at a cabaret with a John Hughes (Sixteen Candles, Breakfast Club) theme. They launched the musical duo group Rebel and a Basketcase that same year.

Page Six unfortunately had to Twitter egg all over Us Weekly‘s excitement.

Villa is still married to actress and audio-book narrator Amy Landon. Landon was his bandmate in a group called Cylvia. But another source explains, telling us, “Zach has been separated from his ex for quite some time.”

Ah ok, he’s been separated for “quite some time”, so I guess that’s cool or whatever. Anyway, this is one of their music videos. They’re super into the 80s and justifying being engaged when one of them is still married. Congrats to the happy couple.

 

 

 

Johnny Depp Spends $2M A Month, $30K On Just WineBy toddFebruary 01, 2017
Johnny Depp Spends $2M A Month, $30K On Just Wine

 

Now that Johnny Depp’s divorce is final, he has other people trying to take his money, but unfortunately for them, he’ll probably blow it all by this time next month on dumb shit. Depp sued The Management Group last month for breach of contact and misconduct, now they’re pulling all the receipts.

Joel and Robert Mandel claim they and their company did everything within their power to handle Depp’s finances responsibly and repeatedly warned him that he was overspending, according to a cross-complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.  Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.” Among the examples of excess listed by TMG is $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump.

I’m not gonna sit here and spend somebody else’s money, but “The Management Group” sounds just generic enough to be a money-laundering scheme. I don’t understand how you could spend $30K a month on wine, I spend like $20 on red wine and it makes me want to impregnate the world. Not a good look!

Taylor Swift Is Coming For Conor Kennedy Again Because His Mugshot Was ‘Hot’By toddFebruary 01, 2017
Taylor Swift Is Coming For Conor Kennedy Again Because His Mugshot Was ‘Hot’

 

Taylor Swift and Conor Kennedy broke up in 2012 just in time for her new album and his trigonometry test, but all that’s changed now, because Conor got arrested in Aspen and apparently his mugshot got her wet. I was unaware that she was capable. Let Radar Online let the moisture in below.
Anastasia Ashley’s Butt Will Help America Heal & LinksBy toddFebruary 01, 2017
Anastasia Ashley’s Butt Will Help America Heal & Links

 

Salma Hayek has to explain herself because its 2017   [  Dlisted  ]

Elizabeth Hurley in a bikini  [  The Superficial   ]

Of course Kim Kardashian wore this  (NSFW )  [  Taxi Driver Movie  ]

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are Arab activists now  [  DrunkenStepfather   ]

Ariel Winter Did The SAG AwardsBy toddJanuary 31, 2017

Ariel Winter had a pretty good run last year, but now she’s starting to look like an immigrant, Mexican grandmother with a travel ban to the gym. It’s very unfortunate. She looks like a gold plated Kylie Jenner with caramel inside. Sad to watch.

 

Sophie Turner Did The SAG AwardsBy toddJanuary 31, 2017

Sophie Turner is dating a Jonas which I think is more embarrassing than being married to Ramsay Bolton, but at least the Jonas doesn’t beat her. He probably just uses her dildos without cleaning them after. Maybe that’s there thing. Hey, whatever gets you off, I’m not her to judge. But she attended the SAG Awards and here are some pictures of that. Her boobs don’t exactly allow her to get into the spirit of the awards like Susan Sarandon or Kate Mara, and that’s fine. Body shaming won’t be tolerated here. I’m sure she has a nice personality.

Emma Watson & Miles Teller Lost ‘La La Land’ Because They Were CrazyBy toddJanuary 31, 2017
Emma Watson & Miles Teller Lost ‘La La Land’ Because They Were Crazy

 

If you haven’t heard of La La Land yet, it is a sorta kinda musical about great looking white people achieving their dreams and explaining jazz to black people. It stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and it has been nominated for like 14 Oscars. It’ll go down as the Shakespeare In Love of the Oscars in 15 years when people will be like, “That won over Moonlight? k.” Anway, it was supposed to star Emma Watson and Miles Teller, but they went batshit with their demands. Page Six says:

 

Emma Watson seems great to work with:

Watson was offered the lead female role, but she initially wouldn’t commit. Then she began making all these crazy demands, like rehearsals for the film must be done in London — for a film called ‘La La Land’! They jumped through hoops to make it work with her, but she just didn’t feel the film was right for her.

Miles Teller seems like he’d send this type of text:

One movie insider said, “Miles was offered $4 million to star in ‘La La Land,’ but he said he wanted $6 million…In 2015, Teller told GQ that his agent said director Damien Chazelle dropped him from the movie: “ ‘Damien . . . no longer thinks you’re creatively right for the project. He’s moving on without you.’ ” Teller then sent Chazelle a text saying, “What the f–k, bro?”

In conclusion:

“Now both Miles and Emma Watson are raising hell with their agents for not securing the roles for them — even though it was the actors’ fault for being too demanding.”

There’s no real way to confirm this, I guess, but let’s just pretend its true and you know want to share it with all your friends like, “haha oh man, check this out!” or  “lol THIS” or “wtf wow”. Any of those would work for me. God bless.

 

Tanya Mityushina Had A Wardrobe Issue At The ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ PremiereBy toddJanuary 31, 2017

Tanya Mityushina is apparently a Russian SI Swimsuit model, and I can pretty much guarantee this isn’t one of the chicks peed on or had pee on him or whatever happened with that whole thing. She doesn’t look like the type. She does seem like the type to randomly show up at a movie premiere like she did last night at the John Wick: Chapter 2 premiere. I’ll let Daily Mail set this up for me.

But Tanya Mityushina may have revealed a little more than what she bargained for on Monday when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the John Wick: Chapter 2 movie premiere.

So what was the wardrobe malfunction? Look at her dress. You can see where this is going. Click through the gallery to find your surprise inside.

Ben Affleck Won’t Direct ‘The Batman’ NowBy toddJanuary 31, 2017
Ben Affleck Won’t Direct ‘The Batman’ Now

 

Ben Affleck, seen here looking at the reviews and box office for Live By Night, has decided (probably forced) to step down as director of the stand alone Batman film, because he was having a pretty great run as a director then he was in Batman v Superman and that movie killed the soul of everyone involved like it was The Bye Bye Man. This should come as good news to Marvel fans. Here’s Affleck’s plan now:

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck said in a statement. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Affleck didn’t seem to have a problem directing shit he’s starred in before, so either the script is as horrible as people say and he wants no part of taking the full blame for this garbage, or the studio freaked over Live By Night and plans to clone Zack Snyder instead of paying an actual director to do this. Either way, I have more confidence in Trump blending his makeup than I do in DC/Warner Bros. making a decent superhero movie.

 

Charlotte McKinney Wants A Breast Reduction. Thanks, TrumpBy toddJanuary 30, 2017
Charlotte McKinney Wants A Breast Reduction. Thanks, Trump

 

So, ET  led me to believe that Charlotte McKinney wanted to get a breast reduction because she was bullied, but they just cut and pasted quotes from her Ocean Drive interview to come up with a headline that they’d know dudes and chicks would both click on. I guess it worked because I clicked on it. Damn you, fake news! She wants to get a reduction because they’re gigantic. Let me know when the protest is and I’ll be there.

