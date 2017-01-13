Lena Dunham Is Doing That “Real Woman” Shit Again, EveryoneBy toddJanuary 13, 2017
Lena Dunham Is Doing That “Real Woman” Shit Again, Everyone

 

Let’s forget for a moment that the “standards of beauty” are literally different for every person on the planet, Lonely Lingerie has created oh Jesus I can’t finish this.

New Zealand underwear label Lonely Lingerie has launched a no-frills underwear campaign called ‘#LonelyGirlsProject’. It features real women photographed in casual settings–more often than not in their very own homes.

Pretty please, with sugar on top, can we stop with the “real women” bullshit? I was under the impression that the only criteria for being a real woman was having a vagina. Unless you mean that “real women” like to eat and not work out. What if I told you that Victoria’s Secret models weren’t androids created in a lab, but real women who also consume food and have vaginas. They also managed to win the genetic lottery? And what if I told you this doesn’t make them less realer than women who wear Spanx to hide their Type 2 Diabetes? Please get over it. You’re not helping anyone.

 

But here’s two rich white ladies in their apartment in Bedstuy. I’m sure all “real women” can relate:

 

And if your message and cause about celebrating “real women” diluted and never to be taking seriously again, ask Kylie Jenner to be involved because you need Instagram likes. Great work.

 

Since we’re on the topic of Lena Dunham and lies, she’s on the cover of Nylon. They call her a “feminist powerhouse”. Of course I expect to read shit like this on Friday the 13th:

 

Robin Thicke Is Being Investigated For Alleged Child AbuseBy toddJanuary 13, 2017
Robin Thicke Is Being Investigated For Alleged Child Abuse

 

Robin Thicke is currently in a custody battle with his ex-wife, Paula Patton. He’s also being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services for child abuse of their son. Maybe Alan Thicke knew about this and thought of a way not to testify.

Their six-year-old son Julian reportedly told school officials that Thicke allegedly spanked him more than once. The school then allegedly reported the incident to the DCFS on January 3 and the department opened an investigation. The DCFS has since interviewed Julian and are scheduled to interview Thicke in the afternoon of Thursday, January 12, according to court documents seen by Us Weekly.  Patton then reportedly denied Thicke access to Julian and filed an emergency order asking a judge to restrict the Grammy nominee’s time with his son to monitored daytime visits only. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Thicke denies any wrongdoing and maintains: “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage.”

I also will use light spanking, but not in this context. Call me. But if Paula Patton allows her kid to listen to Robin Thicke’s music, then does she really have the right to point any fingers here? Hasn’t thi child suffered enough?

 

#fbf Robin Thicke did bring Emily Ratajkowski into the world, so if he wants to spank his kid, no harm done.

 

Sistine Stallone Did LOVE AdventBy toddJanuary 13, 2017
Sistine Stallone Did LOVE Advent

 

I thought the LOVE Advent thing was just in December, but I guess I was wrong. Like last week when we all thought birth control was gonna be free this year. Lame. This video says 2016, but it was released on Wednesday, so maybe Sistine Stallone was a second alternate and they’re just clearing out all the videos they made this week. If her name didn’t give it away, she’s Sylvester Stallone‘s daughter and she was named after the Sistine Chapel. She’s also 18. The real Sistine Chapel is like 1,600 years old and looks better. Moving on.

 

Julianne Hough Is Into FitnessBy toddJanuary 12, 2017

I’m only kinda aware that Julianne Hough exists and is kinda famous for some reason. Dancing? Is it dancing? idk. Her ass? Probably her ass. Oh, and maybe from that one time she decided to do black face for Halloween. She’s famous today because of her abs. Here’s some pictures of said abs. I hope your day is going well. I feel like we don’t talk as much as we used to.

Selena Gomez Got Topless On InstagramBy toddJanuary 12, 2017
Selena Gomez Got Topless On Instagram

 

So yesterday, Selena Gomez was making out with The Weeknd and last night Bella Hadid unfollowed her on Instagram because people are petty. Today Selena Gomez is topless and in a thong on Instagram. 2017 is looking up, my friends.

 

Amy Adams Got A Star & LinksBy toddJanuary 12, 2017
Amy Adams Got A Star & Links

 

Joe Jonas stole his brother’s marketing gimmick   [  Dlisted  ]

Ariel Winter is see through  (NSFW site)  [  Taxi Driver Movie  ]

Madonna in lingerie for Harper’s Bazaar is terrifying  [  DrunkenStepfather   ]

Miley Cyrus naked in Plastik  (NSFW )  [  The Nip Slip   ]

Meet Morgan Lux  [  Hollywood Tuna  ]

The dress is no match for Hilary Duff‘s ass  [  Moe Jackson   ]

Megyn Kelly‘s butt got me like  [  The Superficial   ]

A dude murdered his friends because they made fun of him for buying fake drugs  [  COED   ]

Steve Harvey is having a bad week   [ Cele|bitchy  ]

Well damn, Jessica Biel  [  Popoholic  ]

#tbt When Amy Adams‘ boobs really wanted you to see Arrival    [  IDLY  ]

 

Selena Gomez Is Banging The WeekndBy toddJanuary 11, 2017
Selena Gomez Is Banging The Weeknd

 

Remember when The Weeknd was dating Bella Hadid then he realized he was dating Bella Hadid and broke up with her? Then he had to pretend she was hot for money after they broke up? Awesome. He’s banging Selena Gomez now. Good for him. So much for her time in rehab though. She’s young. She can go again.

Kylie Jenner Wore This DressBy toddJanuary 11, 2017
Kylie Jenner Wore This Dress

 

Even though her face looks like a refurbished Halloween pumpkin, Kylie Jenner has been killing it from the neck down in the dress area lately. Here she is at the Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards 2017. Maybe she was there to support her plastic surgeon.

 

Kirsten Dunst Got Engaged To ToddBy toddJanuary 11, 2017
Kirsten Dunst Got Engaged To Todd

 

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons played a married couple on the kickass show, Fargo, so that method acting thing is going great. Also, Jesse Plemons will always be Todd to me. I don’t care what else he’s in.

We hear the pair got engaged over Golden Globes weekend. Dunst and Plemons were seen kissing at an Emmys after-party for their FX show in September, and they’ve been spotted out together in LA many times since.

This dude should change his name to Jesse P-melons before the wedding, amirite? Jesus. I’m so sorry. I just watched that Donald Trump press conference and I am living in a reality I don’t understand. Is it normal for somebody to talk about China when asked point blank about Russia? Anyway, here’s some boobs or whatever to help us cope.

 

Nina Dobrev Deserves Better Than ThisBy toddJanuary 11, 2017

It’s hard sometimes to defend Hollywood from conservatives when they make shit like xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Why are the two x’s lowercase? So people won’t think it’s a porn? And why is Vin Diesel still allowed to be in movies? I think that’s why Paul Walker died. He just wanted to escape. And why does Nina Dobrev still keep her agent? Look at her. Does that face look like it should be movie that has a colon in the title and Vin Diesel riding a wave on a motorcycle on the poster? No. No it does not. Are we just going to sit idly by while this happens? Did we not learn anything from Obama’s speech last night?

