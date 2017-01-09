Emily Ratajkowski Did The Golden GlobesBy toddJanuary 09, 2017
Emily Ratajkowski Did The Golden Globes

 

As we recently learned, Emily Ratajkowski will literally go to any event if it means she can show off her rack and maybe meet somebody who wants to put her rack in something. I’m fine with it, but nobody this hot should be this dehydrated. She also prints out her own Instagram pics and hangs them in her house. What’s up with that? Anway, enjoy her boobs as she intended.

 

What an amazing night #goldenglobes2017

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 

 

Sarah Paulson And Amanda Peet Kissed At The Golden GlobesBy toddJanuary 09, 2017

If you were unaware that America is still a puritanical hellscape, two friends, Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet, kissed at the Golden Globes last night and it’s currently trending on Google. Good times. Sarah Paulson is great in everything she’s in and Amanda Peet was good in that one thing she did I can’t remember. That’s all I have for this. All I know is that Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet kiss like I imagine Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston used to kiss.

Tom Hiddleston Was An Empty Husk Of Self-Serving Interests At The Golden GlobesBy toddJanuary 09, 2017
Tom Hiddleston Was An Empty Husk Of Self-Serving Interests At The Golden Globes

 

Despite Taylor Swift‘s vision board saying she would attend the 2017 Golden Globes with Tom Hiddleston then be carried off in a unicorn carriage to her afterparty in Rhode Island once he accepted his award for The Night Manager, Tom Hiddleston went by himself and won Best Actor in a Limited Series then proceeded to make everyone in the audience aware that he and Taylor Swift were made for each other.  If you want to feel second hand embarrassment for him again or watch everybody who had to listen to this shit look like they rather die in Sudan, here’s the video:

 

 

‘Justice League’ Took A PicBy toddJanuary 09, 2017
‘Justice League’ Took A Pic

 

If Warner Bros. and DC spent as much time on developing a script as they did on advertising and reshoots and trying to explain their movies after the fact, they might make good movies that also make a lot of money. But for now, they’re just pretty much content with putting out garbage and making money. They’re basically McDonald’s and Starbucks. But I get it, DC movies are “dark and edgy” and I just don’t understand them. Ok, bro. And since they’re so dark and edgy, The Justice League dropped a new cast pic in the latest issue of USA Today. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s a publication known for being dark and edgy. You probably wouldn’t understand it. You can see the hi-res pic here if you want. Brace yourself, it’s pretty dark and edgy.

The 2017 Golden Globes Were Last NightBy toddJanuary 09, 2017
The 2017 Golden Globes Were Last Night

 

Because you probably watched or woke up to pictures of Meryl Streep on your Facebook and Instagram, the 2017 Golden Globes were last night. Atlanta won Best Comedy, so y’all can’t tell me shit. So before I start posting Golden Globes stuff (videos, titties, etc), here’s a bunch of pics of people who attended. Good for them.

 

You Can See Serena Williams’ Engagement Ring From SpaceBy toddJanuary 06, 2017
You Can See Serena Williams’ Engagement Ring From Space

 

Despite Drake’s hand-made Etsy items and tears, Serena Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian last week. Yesterday, she finally showed off her engagement ring on….Reddit (here). Alexis looks like he just saw the bill for the ring.

 

Kendall Jenner Got Ass InkBy toddJanuary 06, 2017
Kendall Jenner Got Ass Ink

 

Kendall Jenner is still successfully tricking people into believing she’s a model instead of a chick with a large social media following that brands can leverage if they let her play dress up. This time it’s with V Magazine. Apparently the gay dude there think tats on girls are the next big thing. Let’s hope. We’ve never really seen women with tattoos before. This guy is really pushing the envelope here.

 

 

 

#FBF the time Kendall Jenner did the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show:

 

Emily Ratajkowski Is In A BikiniBy toddJanuary 06, 2017
Emily Ratajkowski Is In A Bikini

 

From Thanksgiving to next month is legit shit for the kind of thing we do here (unless you count Carrie Fisher’s death, that was a big help), so here’s a picture of Emily Ratajkowski in a bikini. Oh, you can also see her naked here (NSFW).  Haha take that, from Thanksgiving to next month!

Bella Thorne Is Having A Nice Vacation In A Bikini & LinksBy toddJanuary 06, 2017

 

Ashley Graham Got Topless On InstagramBy toddJanuary 05, 2017

 

I wouldn’t go so far as to say I missed this pic of Ashley Graham topless yesterday, more like I saw it and was like “meh” then looked up the 2017 NFL Mock Draft. I kinda expected to see her on there as well. Run defense is a big problem in the league. So here it is today. Are you happy now? Is this what you wanted? Here’s her nipples too if that’ll make you shut up. Jesus. Look, why don’t you just stop talking. This conversation is pointless, and quite frankly I don’t appreciate your tone. 

 

I saw hundreds of Nemo, Dory & friends snorkeling today @sixsenseszilpasyonj

A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

