Joanna Krupa Has To Turn Over Her Vagina Records In A Defamation SuitBy toddJanuary 27, 2017
Joanna Krupa Has To Turn Over Her Vagina Records In A Defamation Suit

 

As millions of women marched around the world last weekend, Joanna Krupa is in the middle of a defamation lawsuit against Brandi Glanville because Glanville said her vagina stanks. Krupa now has to get a note from her gynecologist to say her vagina doesn’t stank. Classic 2017.

Joanna Krupa has been ordered by a Florida judge to hand over years of her personal gynecological records in her legal battle against Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville. Krupa is seeking  $2 million in punitive damages over Glanville’s comments she made about the model’s ‘smelly’ lady parts and her alleged affair with Yolanda Foster’s ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid….On January 25, a hearing was held in Miami Court where the judge sided with Glanville and ordered Krupa to hand over both her gynecological records from 2000 to 2005, and her Real Housewives of Miami contract.

So to recap, Joanna Krupa has to provide medical proof that her pussy didn’t smell bad between the years of 2000 and 2005. I was going to type something else, but all I can think of is “lol”.



Mischa Barton Got Sent To A Mental Hospital Again YesterdayBy toddJanuary 27, 2017

Mischa Barton was under an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2009, and yesterday she got sent there again, because she was weirding her neighbors out.

Sources connected to Mischa tell us she was hanging over her backyard fence in West Hollywood and rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering … and Ziggy Stardust. At one point she fell backward off the fence and said, “Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!” She was only wearing a dress shirt and tie at the time. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a call for a jumper or possible overdose. Law enforcement sources tell us Mischa was voluntarily transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

Sounds like some bad drugs to me. And if Trump does that 20% tax on Mexican imports thing, they won’t get any better. Blaine and his girlfriend Peyton will be huffing gasoline by 2019. Buy maybe her mom is witch. I don’t even know what her mom looks like, so I don’t want to speculate.

Bella Thorne Is PiercedBy toddJanuary 27, 2017
Bella Thorne Is Pierced

 

You’d think I’d be following Bella Thorne on Snapchat by now, but I don’t so maybe I should get on that. But reader/twitter follower @WLR1984 does and he sent this to me. That makes him cool to me, not sure how cool he is in real life. I guess the point of this is that Bella Thorne’s nipple is pierced, because that’s what chicks do when they want you to know they like butt stuff. It’s like that safety pin thing, but for their butt. You can see the full image here.

(more…)

Madonna Not Adopting Malawi Kids Is An Alternative FactBy toddJanuary 27, 2017
Madonna Not Adopting Malawi Kids Is An Alternative Fact

 

Liberals love horrible celebrities like conservatives love horrible cops, so after Madonna gave a “fiery” speech at the Women’s March on Washington where she said she was going to blow up the White House, news broke that she was going adopt  two kids from Malawi. Possibly to carry out that plot. Who knows. Apparently neither of things are gonna happen.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home,” she tells Us Weekly in a statement. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

However, a spokesman for the Malawian government pulled receipts.

…the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Lucy Bandazi, has confirmed all the required paperwork has been filed and the singer is waiting for a decision. She told the publication: “Madonna has lodged an application with the High Court to adopt two girls. They are aged four years old. “All the necessary paperwork is before the High Court and they will make the ultimate decision if the adoption can go ahead.” The superstar was spotted by reporters at a court in the Malawian capital Lilongwe after flying into the country yesterday, where she denied the claims.

Nothing is really true or false anymore, just “fake” if you don’t agree with it, so that’s why I really don’t believe my AT&T bill is late. Where’s the proof? I know it says in that letter and when I go online, but how can I trust that? Seems fake. I’d also check Madonna’s luggage for any kids before she leave, Malawian government. You know how that bitch is.

 

Shia LaBeouf Got Arrested For Assault At His Own Trump Protest In NYCBy toddJanuary 26, 2017
Shia LaBeouf Got Arrested For Assault At His Own Trump Protest In NYC

 

Shia LaBeouf decided the best way to fight Trump is to launch a four year live stream called He Will Not Divide Us. I don’t know, your guess is a good as mine. Celebrities, amirite. I just clicked on the link and there’s a woman holding coffee and a dude holding drumsticks. I assume he’s trying to get laid. But yeah, Shia attacked some other dude who walked in front of the mounted camera last night and story arrested. You can read the whole thing and watch the video below if that’s a thing you’re about that pretentious life.

(more…)

Scarlett Johansson Is Single AgainBy toddJanuary 26, 2017
Scarlett Johansson Is Single Again

 

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac, have split after two years of marriage and one kid.  Us Weekly says:

 Johansson, 32, and the French journalist first went public with their relationship in November 2012…The private couple, who are parents of daughter Rose, 2, secretly tied the knot at the Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014.

There’s no official word on why they split, but this announcement did come less than a week after Scarlett gave a speech at the Women’s March on Washington. Unnamed sources reached out to me and said when she came back home Romain was saying stuff like “well actually that’s not” and “if I may play devil’s advocate for a second” and “not all men” and “maybe it’s because” and “please consider both sides” and “not all men” and “you know this really isn’t fair” and “slut whore bitch”. Stuff like that. You know, the usual.

 

 

Kellyanne Conway Did A Standup Routine In The 90sBy toddJanuary 26, 2017
Kellyanne Conway Did A Standup Routine In The 90s

 

Kellyanne Conway looks like she died was brought back to life but something didn’t quite take and she became a soulless husk who rose with the ability to talk over people instead of answering point blank questions while on networks on everyday that she then complains about later. Anyway, she did a standup routine back in the 90s for some charity event and I think this video is just coming out because everyone there killed themselves and the kids of whoever recorded this found it buried in the backyard and that’s how The Bye Bye Man started.

 

Kendall Jenner Is Somehow Still ModelingBy toddJanuary 25, 2017
Kendall Jenner Is Somehow Still Modeling

 

I really have no idea why Kendall Jenner is still walking runways in her room much less Paris, but I remember the 90s. Kendall Jenner looks like those models from the 90s if they were 80% less attractive. Maybe Kris Jenner learned from her last three and made the last two so they would appeal to NBA player and rappers as well as tech billionaires. Not sure if this is racist, but Kylie Jenner‘s Extreme Makeover wasn’t meant for a dude at Harvard who developed an app.

 

mornings with @sashasamsonova

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 

Ryan Gosling’s Waxwork Is Very RealisticBy toddJanuary 25, 2017

Hey, everyone. Maintenance at my complex blew an entire panel of my fuse box this morning, and I couldn’t leave until they fixed it, because of their policy of me having to be on the premises while they fix shit. Thanks, Trump. Good times. Anyway, this post started a whole lot differently, but I thought you should know. You should also know that Ryan Gosling‘s wax thing at Madame Tussauds doesn’t look like him. I think that’s Bryan Gosling.

Bella Hadid’s Nipples Still Aren’t Over That Selena Gomez ThingBy toddJanuary 24, 2017
Bella Hadid’s Nipples Still Aren’t Over That Selena Gomez Thing

 

Bella Hadid‘s ex-boyfriend is now dating Selena Gomez who gets topless and wears thongs on Instagram, so you can see how that might not be the best for Bella’s self-care. So I guess we’re just gonna see her nipples a lot. Like now. If the extra editing I did on the banner pick didn’t fill you in, these are NSFW.

(more…)

