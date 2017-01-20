Lily Collins Is HelpingBy toddJanuary 20, 2017

I would post about Lily Collins more, but when was the last time you clicked on a Lily Collins post? I assume never. But she’s hot and she attended some event last night and here’s pictures of that event. She’s all smiles because she doesn’t know that her uterus will be forcibly removed by 5pm today when the world is enveloped in total darkness and chaos. If that doesn’t happen, I think Twitter and Facebook might have lied to us.

 

January 20, 2017
Anne Hathaway Is A Drunk Monster In ‘Colossal’

 

So basically Timecrimes is one of my favorite movies, and the dude who did that now dropped the first trailer for his new movie, Colossal. Let this sink in:

The film stars Anne Hathaway as Gloria, a woman whose life is falling to pieces thanks to a series of poor life choices and a bit too much boozing. When she loses her job and gets kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, Gloria has to relocate to her hometown, where she reunites with a childhood friend (Jason Sudeikis) and finds herself slipping back into her destructive patterns in no time. At the same time, a giant Kaiju starts popping up in Soeul, South Korea; destroying everything in its path, and Gloria starts to realize that she shares a psychic connection with the monster and her reckless behavior threatens to destroy more than just her relationships.

 

I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a pretty good time and an idea so original that its destined to make $45 at the box office. Also, Anne Hathaway has like 98 teeth and freakishly long arms, so this seems like pretty solid casting.

 

January 20, 2017

Secret project in NYC today coming to you March 2017

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 

Hey, guys. Donald Trump is President today lol. Great job. I thought for sure my white cousin who hasn’t been able to find a job in two years would check his privilege, but here we are. He’s probably racist. Anyway, if you’re thinking about slitting your wrists today, watch this Instagram video Emily Ratajkowski posted first. She made it with that app Boomerang that the young people enjoy when they’re out volunteering in their communities and fighting against oppression whenever thy see it. Usually at brunch. Good stuff!

 

#fbf

 

January 20, 2017
Ariel Winter Got Topless For ‘Self’ & Links

 

Alanis Morissette‘s ex-manager admits he stole millions from her    [  Dlisted  ]

Paris Jackson has pierced nipples  (NSFW )  [  Taxi Driver Movie  ]

Well damn, Victoria Justice  [  Popoholic  ]

A moment with Emily Senko  [  Hollywood Tuna  ]

Lexi Wood is a very important model   [  DrunkenStepfather   ]

Rita Ora bending over anyone?  (NSFW )  [  The Nip Slip   ]

All the hotness from the 2017 People’s Choice Awards  [  Moe Jackson   ]

Brit Marling remains pretentious  [ Cele|bitchy  ]

Patrick Stewart is the poop emoji   [  The Superficial   ]

#FBF When Ariel Winter wore this to fight LBGTQ suicide   [  IDLY  ]

 

( banner pic = SELF  )

January 19, 2017
All Of Bella Thorne’s Ex-Boyfriend’s Dicks Are On The Internet Now

 

Bella Thorne has legit dated like four people this month, but two of her exes, Tyler Posey and Gregg Sulkin, have their dicks on the Internet in something called The Wolfening. I don’t know her, but she looks like she asks for a lot of dick pics. In her defense, I guess she’s trying to help?

 

Not sure how ole Gregg feels about this, but at least the nation knows Bella Thorne can recognize his dick just from a photo. He seems to have left a good impression. Worse things have happened to people.

 

January 19, 2017
The New ‘Logan’ Trailer Is Badass

 

The new trailer for Logan dropped today, and since I like Mike even though he’s a huge comic book nerd, he let us know that this movie is based on this instead of Old Man Logan. I don’t know what either of those two things are. Hopefully you do and it interests you. All I know is that this trailer is already a better movie that Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, and it has a little girl who is like a mini-Wolverine and she’s slashing throats and shit. I’m down.

 

January 19, 2017
Ruby Rose Did The Suit Thing At The 2017 People’s Choice Awards

 

Last few times I wrote about Ruby Rose she wanted to bang Taylor Swift and threw fries at a bartender, so this post is pretty lame in comparison to those. This site contains a lot of “fake news” as the young people of today say, but it also has a lot of hot chicks and other things the 18-34 demographic enjoy, so I guess it all works out in the end. Like I’d work Ruby Rose’s end, amirite? Wow, that was bad. Forget I said that, just photoshop that out if you send this to somebody.

 

January 18, 2017
Bryce Dallas Howard Looks Different

 

I don’t know about you, but when I watched the first episode of Black Mirror season 3, I said, “goddamn Bryce Dallas Howard got thick as hell” and they kinda took me out of the story, because I kept thinking that and tuned out the part where the need for social media likes is slowly killing our souls or whatever the message was. She was pretty thick, right? Like, I wasn’t imagining that. And they had her jogging a lot which was weird. She showed up to the Gold premiere last night where she looked like she actually had been jogging since she filmed Black Mirror. Or maybe it just looks that way since she’s wearing a black dress. This could be what Matthew McConaughey is commenting on here.

 

January 18, 2017
Chelsea Handler Blames The Kardashians For Trump Getting Elected

 

I don’t know how Chelsea Handler makes her face looks so dry and moist at the same time, but that’s for another time. This time its about her interview in Vanity Fair where she blamed Trump’s win on the Kardashians. Sure.

Stop covering [Trump] so much. They were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale. We’re looking at a man that gets mad at Vanity Fair for reviewing his restaurant poorly. By the way, have you ever been to that restaurant? It’s the biggest piece of garbage you’ve ever walked into. That place looks like a Southwest airport lounge. It’s the worst.

My fellow liberal friends are still pretty confused as to why Trump won. Apparently everyone who voted for Trump is either a racist or hate women. The media they loved that told them that Hilary was going to win by every conceivable metric and laughed off a Trump win, is now fake news. Good times. For people who claim to not like labels, us liberals really like to remind everyone of a single defining characteristic before everyone’s name. Did you know that Hilary Clinton was a woman? Me either. I was just as shocked to learn as you that a woman could also be a horrifically bad candidate. Remember when we called George Bush was a racist? And John McCain? And Mitt Romney? And basically everyone else who disagreed with them. Take Trump’s immigration stance. It’s “dangerous rhetoric” or whatever, but he still needs to deport more than 3M people to beat Obama’s high score. That’ll be a while. And if you want to move to Canada, go to the border with just a dream and see how far that gets you (Hint: not far). Anyway, I’ve kinda went on tangent here and distracted you from the fact that the Kardashians are being blamed for something they had no control over. I always welcome that.

 

Not sure how Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were that influential in determining an election, but it was 2016 and the year of realizing stuff so maybe Kylie should have made Hillary realize she was a cyborg Cersei.

 

 

January 18, 2017

Hilary Duff seems to be going to the gym a lot this year, and I only bring that up because she wore these pants to go workout at the place she works out. I also bring this up because I feel whoever makes these pants should send her ass a handwritten thank you note with cologne on it.

